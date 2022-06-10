Marlowe (LON:MRL) Shares Down 2.8%

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 901.50 ($11.30) and last traded at GBX 904 ($11.33). Approximately 252,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 297,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 930 ($11.65).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.54) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 879.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 896.35. The company has a market capitalization of £866.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -695.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

