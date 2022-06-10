Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $1,732,927,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $574,844,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $12.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.89. 36,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,088. The firm has a market cap of $327.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.