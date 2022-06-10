MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $683.55 million-$683.55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.86 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.05. 1,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,164. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.88. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $29.69.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 56.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

MCFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

