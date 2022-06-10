Mather Group LLC. Buys 16,645 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 602.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $212.82 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $201.98 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.68 and a 200-day moving average of $233.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

