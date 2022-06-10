Mather Group LLC. Has $8.87 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 110.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,055 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.56. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.65 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

