Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAYGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mazda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mazda Motor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of MZDAY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.26. 26,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

