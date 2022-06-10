MCDEX (MCB) Price Tops $32.09 on Exchanges

MCDEX (MCB) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. MCDEX has a market capitalization of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MCDEX has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MCDEX Coin Profile

MCDEX (MCB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

