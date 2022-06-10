Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $755.24

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 755.24 ($9.46) and traded as high as GBX 778.80 ($9.76). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 773.40 ($9.69), with a volume of 2,408,497 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.03) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.03) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.40) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 783.33 ($9.82).

The company has a market cap of £6.05 billion and a PE ratio of 193.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 772.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 755.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88.

In other news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.69), for a total transaction of £69,353.56 ($86,909.22). Also, insider Tony Wood bought 847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £3,599.75 ($4,510.96).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

