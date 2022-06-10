Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,103 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $42,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.10. 216,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,416,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $220.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

