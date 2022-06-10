Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock Position Decreased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the quarter. Meta Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.76% of Meta Financial Group worth $13,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2,079.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $228,260.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $41,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,704. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.97. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.20). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Meta Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.72%.

About Meta Financial Group (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

