Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Amalgamated Bank’s 7th Largest Position

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,839 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,526 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $211,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.96.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,112 shares of company stock worth $9,283,967. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $6.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,769,234. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

