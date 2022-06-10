Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 5.8% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $24,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.96.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,112 shares of company stock worth $9,283,967. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $7.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.74. The stock had a trading volume of 433,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,769,234. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

