Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX) Trading 6.3% Higher

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 210,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 626,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Meten Holding Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 138,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Meten Holding Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

