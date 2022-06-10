MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $28.46 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,043 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $28,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 140,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 585,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,389,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.75. The company had a trading volume of 90,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,519. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.25 and a 200 day moving average of $93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

