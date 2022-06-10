MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $30.09 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 32,595 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.65. 73,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,993. The company has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.30 and its 200 day moving average is $101.46. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.84.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

