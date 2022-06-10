MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 65,396 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,396 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.5% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $99,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.60. The stock had a trading volume of 133,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $454.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.25 and a 200 day moving average of $172.33.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,842 shares of company stock worth $11,149,079 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

