Metronome Price Tops $1.36 on Major Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $19.07 million and approximately $1,071.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metronome has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00004659 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.92 or 0.00338790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 188% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00029464 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.06 or 0.00435147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,164,831 coins and its circulating supply is 14,020,257 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars.

