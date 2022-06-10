MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Purchases A$485,550.00 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mackay acquired 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.49 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of A$485,550.00 ($349,316.55).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MFF Capital Investments alerts:

On Friday, May 20th, Christopher Mackay purchased 184,280 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.48 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$457,014.40 ($328,787.34).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Christopher Mackay purchased 128,800 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.48 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$319,424.00 ($229,801.44).

On Friday, May 6th, Christopher Mackay purchased 257,111 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.54 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of A$653,061.94 ($469,828.73).

On Thursday, April 21st, Christopher Mackay purchased 201,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.59 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$519,585.00 ($373,802.16).

On Thursday, April 14th, Christopher Mackay purchased 263,357 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.63 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of A$692,628.91 ($498,294.18).

On Friday, April 8th, Christopher Mackay purchased 217,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.65 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of A$575,050.00 ($413,705.04).

On Tuesday, March 29th, Christopher Mackay purchased 64,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.61 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of A$168,345.00 ($121,111.51).

On Friday, March 25th, Christopher Mackay acquired 263,080 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.61 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of A$686,638.80 ($493,984.75).

On Friday, March 18th, Christopher Mackay acquired 289,522 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.57 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of A$744,071.54 ($535,303.27).

On Friday, March 11th, Christopher Mackay acquired 243,120 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.62 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of A$636,974.40 ($458,254.96).

The company has a quick ratio of 86.07, a current ratio of 86.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.035 dividend. This is a boost from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

About MFF Capital Investments (Get Rating)

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.