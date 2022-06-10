M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives $222.59 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.59.

Several brokerages have commented on MGPUF. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 226 ($2.83) price target (up previously from GBX 217 ($2.72)) on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 260 ($3.26) to GBX 275 ($3.45) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 270 ($3.38) to GBX 280 ($3.51) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPUF remained flat at $$2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. M&G has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $3.54.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

