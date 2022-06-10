Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Upgraded at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.87. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $195.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 24,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,326,000 after acquiring an additional 201,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,102,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.