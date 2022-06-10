Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Releases Earnings Results

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AVO stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.37.

AVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Mission Produce to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mission Produce by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 408,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 21.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 54,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

