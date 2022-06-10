Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.83

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 59907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MNTV shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.07.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

