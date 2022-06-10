Morgan Stanley Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 800 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($10.03) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.14) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.03) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.88) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.21) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.40) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 698.27 ($8.75).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 467.30 ($5.86) on Monday. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,005.50 ($12.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 528.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 560.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.