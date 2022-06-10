Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.80-$9.95 EPS.

NYSE:MSI traded down $5.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.41. 2,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,512. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $199.24 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.17.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.36.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

