MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Shares Down 8.6%

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 9,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95.

About MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF)

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container vessels. The company focuses on feeder vessels between 1,000 and 5,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). It operates a fleet of 75 ships with a total capacity of 158,000 TEU. The company charters out its vessels to liner shipping companies and regional carriers.

