MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €240.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($258.06) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($241.94) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a €238.00 ($255.91) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Warburg Research set a €199.00 ($213.98) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($249.46) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($249.46) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of MTX opened at €180.70 ($194.30) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of €188.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €190.50. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €161.55 ($173.71) and a 12-month high of €224.90 ($241.83).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

