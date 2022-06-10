Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,258.74

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,258.74 ($15.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,304 ($16.34). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,288 ($16.14), with a volume of 84,106 shares.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,259.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,201.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 8.24.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is 0.35%.
About Murray International Trust (LON:MYI)
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
