Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,258.74

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,258.74 ($15.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,304 ($16.34). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,288 ($16.14), with a volume of 84,106 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,259.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,201.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 8.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

In other Murray International Trust news, insider Nicholas Melhuish acquired 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($15.91) per share, with a total value of £11,925.30 ($14,943.98). Also, insider Alexandra Mackesy bought 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($15.74) per share, for a total transaction of £29,390.40 ($36,830.08).

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

