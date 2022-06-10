National Bank Financial Trims Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Target Price to C$30.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SAPIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

SAPIF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. 2,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088. Saputo has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $30.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

