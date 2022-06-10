National Bank Financial Trims Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Target Price to C$30.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIFGet Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SAPIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

SAPIF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. 2,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088. Saputo has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $30.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66.

Saputo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

