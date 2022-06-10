Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Natuzzi stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29. The company has a market cap of $93.25 million, a P/E ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.67. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $21.81.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Natuzzi by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Natuzzi by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi (Get Rating)

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.