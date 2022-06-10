nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.09–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 million-$98.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.50 million.nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.30–$0.28 EPS.

Shares of NCNO stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,974. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.08 and a beta of 0.91. nCino has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $44.60.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCNO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.26.

In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $72,556.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,255 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,765.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $96,640.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,537.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,487 shares of company stock worth $7,333,455. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in nCino by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 225.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of nCino by 73.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter.

About nCino (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.