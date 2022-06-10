nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.09–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 million-$98.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.50 million.nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.30–$0.28 EPS.
Shares of NCNO stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,974. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.08 and a beta of 0.91. nCino has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $44.60.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $72,556.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,255 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,765.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $96,640.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,537.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,487 shares of company stock worth $7,333,455. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in nCino by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 225.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of nCino by 73.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
