Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. The company has a market cap of $24.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.08.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions (Get Rating)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
