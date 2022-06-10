Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. The company has a market cap of $24.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 86.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 93,023 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,906 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 53.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 834,504 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,254,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 103,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

