NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.77 billion.NetApp also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.05-$1.15 EPS.

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $67.23. The stock had a trading volume of 40,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,160. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of NetApp to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.42.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.