NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.60 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of NetApp to a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Shares of NTAP traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $67.30. 39,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.10. NetApp has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,034,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 472,791 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,491,000 after acquiring an additional 37,133 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in NetApp by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,421 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 39,052 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

