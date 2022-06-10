New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Shares Up 3.1%

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. 140,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,604,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $931.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

