NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Acquires 290,348.10 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) insider James D. Dondero acquired 18,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.30 per share, with a total value of 290,348.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,411,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 52,192,721.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE NXDT traded down 0.16 on Friday, reaching 15.02. The company had a trading volume of 32,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,195. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 15.57. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 12.64 and a 12 month high of 16.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,879,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,256,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,183,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,406,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

