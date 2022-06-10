NEXT.coin Price Tops $0.20 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,176.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.84 or 0.00578679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00198719 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00028448 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000868 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00010871 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

