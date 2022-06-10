NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by KC Investment Advisors LLC

KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,620,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.94. 153,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,139,743. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

