NFTify (N1) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $898.00

NFTify (N1) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $246,059.35 and approximately $898.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFTify has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTify alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00332577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 436.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028151 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.40 or 0.00439461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.