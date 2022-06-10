NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,447 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.59.

NYSE:NKE traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,393. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.27. The company has a market capitalization of $180.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

