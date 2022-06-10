NIO (NYSE:NIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NIO updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. NIO has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Nomura dropped their price target on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIO (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.