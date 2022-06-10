NIO (NYSE:NIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NIO updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NIO stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. NIO has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56.
NIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Nomura dropped their price target on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.04.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
