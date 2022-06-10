Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.78. Northern Oil and Gas reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $7.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $11.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Oil and Gas.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1,021.20%. The firm had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.67 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

NOG stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,484. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.34%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

