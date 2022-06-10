Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $13.76 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The firm had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 300,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 37,742 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

