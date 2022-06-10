Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.09-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.86 million.

NVMI stock opened at $103.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.91. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $149.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Nova had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nova will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVMI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nova from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 26.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 47.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 127.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 55.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

