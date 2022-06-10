Novacoin 1-Day Volume Tops $7.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $36,537.12 and approximately $7.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,388.18 or 0.99573059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00028005 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00015977 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

