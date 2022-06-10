NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NovaGold Resources’ earnings. NovaGold Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NovaGold Resources.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NovaGold Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,507. The company has a quick ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 68.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 0.77.

About NovaGold Resources (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.