NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NRG Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG stock opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 8.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NRG Energy (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.