Nuformix (LON:NFX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.35

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.37 ($0.00), with a volume of 6177577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of £2.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96.

About Nuformix

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is in Phase 1-ready stage for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

