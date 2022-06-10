NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,132 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $33,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 305.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 570.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 37,123 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $8.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.57. 555,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,835,808. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.96. The company has a market cap of $428.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,560 shares of company stock valued at $36,674,489. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.77.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

