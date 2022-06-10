O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target Raised to $21.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OI. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of OI opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

