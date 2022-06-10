Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $138.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,090.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $124,848. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVLY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.